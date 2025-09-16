Custodial torture: Balveer to stand trial after 2.5 years

TIRUNELVELI: Thirty months after the custodial violence in which former Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh and 13 other police personnel allegedly removed the teeth of suspects with pliers and crushed the testicles of two of them, and nearly two years after a magistrate court started hearing the matter, the four cases registered against the IPS officer and the others will enter trial on October 13.

On Monday, all 14 the suspects appeared before Judicial Magistrate No 1 K Sathya. Charges were framed and explained to them in Tamil. After Singh and his team members, Murugesh, Karthik Babu, Esakkiraja, Sadham Hussein, Manikandan, Rajakumari, B Rajakumari, Abraham Joseph, Ramalingam, Sudalai, Vignesh, Muthu Selvakumaran and Vivek Andrews, pleaded not guilty, the court ordered the prosecution to open its case and directed summons to be issued to all the witnesses.

The victims included a juvenile. The accused persons were booked by the CB-CID under various Sections of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2000.