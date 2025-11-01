Vijay to appoint zonal secretaries to strengthen coordination with top brass

CHENNAI: Amid growing discontent among TVK cadre over lack of communication from the top leadership, party president and actor Vijay has decided to introduce a zonal-level structure to strengthen coordination within the party. According to sources, the state has been divided into 10 zones, with plans to appoint zonal secretaries or in-charges for each zone to ensure better communication between the leadership and grassroots workers. The move comes close on the heels of the 28-member state-level coordination committee announced on Tuesday. Party insiders said further organisational changes are also on the cards.

A shortlist of potential candidates to head the zonal committees is being prepared, and senior functionaries, including district secretaries and those who were overlooked in earlier appointments, are said to be vying for these key roles. The official announcement is expected in the coming days, sources added.