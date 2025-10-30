Karur stampede: Victim’s kin reports he is facing pressure from police and political circles, SC asks to approach CBI

NEW DELHI: In an important development, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked one of the family members of Karur stampede victim, S. Prabhakaran, to approach the CBI after he alleged that the Tamil Nadu Police officers and political secretaries are pressurising victims to withdraw their petitions from the apex court.

During the mention on Thursday, lawyer Balaji Srinivasan, appearing for Prabhakaran, submitted to the Bench headed by Justice J.K. Maheshwari that he was extremely apprehensive about the threats to his life

"The threats are issued by persons who are in a position of power and have resources (of the State) at their disposal," said the petition copy of Prabhakaran accessed by TNIE.

On hearing it, the apex court asked lawyer Srinivasan to move to the CBI, to which the Supreme Court had earlier transferred the investigation, and fixed the matter for further hearing to December 12.