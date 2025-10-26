CBI takes over probe into Karur stampede

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the Karur stampede, officials said on Sunday.

The tragedy, which occurred during a political rally organised by actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), left 41 people dead.

A special team of the CBI has already visited the site at Velusamypuram in Karur, Tamil Nadu, the officials added.

Forty-one people lost their lives and over 60 injured in the stampede that occurred at the TVK meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27.

The CBI has re-registered the FIR of the state police and also informed the local court about the development, following procedure, they said.

The case was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court on a petition filed by TVK for an independent probe.

The apex court directed the director of CBI to appoint a senior officer to take over the investigation and appoint some other officers for the assistance of the officer.

The court also formed a three-member supervisory panel, led by former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi, to oversee the CBI investigation.