SC orders CBI investigation into Karur stampede; retired Justice Ajay Rastogi-led panel to monitor probe

Other petitioners included P. Selvaraj of Emur Puthur, who lost his wife, P. Panneerselvam of Alamarathupatti, who lost his nine-year-old son, and G.S. Mani, vice-president of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu legal cell, all seeking a CBI inquiry.

During Friday’s hearing, the Supreme Court questioned the state government over its permission to TVK for holding a roadshow in Karur, noting that similar permission had been denied to the AIADMK on the grounds that the state was still finalising Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for political meetings. The Court observed that instead of addressing SOP-related concerns, the Madras High Court had formed an SIT.

When one of the petitioners contended that the government conducted postmortem of the bodies at midnight, and they were cremated at 4am in the morning, senior counsel P Wilson, appearing for Tamil Nadu, said that this is the first time such allegations have been made with respect to the postmortem and the state will file a detailed affidavit in this regard.

"Our CM flew to Karur and people started pleading for bodies and therefore, the collector gave permission. Doctors were called to perform postmortem from nearby districts,” he said.

"Our health secretary had clarified that 220 doctors, 165 nurses and doctors who participated in a conference were mobilised," argued Wilson. On this, Justice Maheshwari asked if they were forensic experts.