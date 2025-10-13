SC orders CBI investigation into Karur stampede; retired Justice Ajay Rastogi-led panel to monitor probe

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Karur stampede case that claimed 41 lives and injured over 60 during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally on September 27.
A bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria also constituted a three-member committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, to monitor the investigation. The committee will include two Indian Police Service officers of Tamil Nadu cadre who are not natives of the state.
“The impartial probe is a right of every citizen,” the top court said. The order was pronounced after the bench, which had reserved the matter on Friday, heard a batch of petitions, including one by TVK general secretary (Election Strategy) Aadhav Arjuna seeking to quash the Madras High Court order constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.
Other petitioners included P. Selvaraj of Emur Puthur, who lost his wife, P. Panneerselvam of Alamarathupatti, who lost his nine-year-old son, and G.S. Mani, vice-president of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu legal cell, all seeking a CBI inquiry.
During Friday’s hearing, the Supreme Court questioned the state government over its permission to TVK for holding a roadshow in Karur, noting that similar permission had been denied to the AIADMK on the grounds that the state was still finalising Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for political meetings. The Court observed that instead of addressing SOP-related concerns, the Madras High Court had formed an SIT.
When one of the petitioners contended that the government conducted postmortem of the bodies at midnight, and they were cremated at 4am in the morning, senior counsel P Wilson, appearing for Tamil Nadu, said that this is the first time such allegations have been made with respect to the postmortem and the state will file a detailed affidavit in this regard.
"Our CM flew to Karur and people started pleading for bodies and therefore, the collector gave permission. Doctors were called to perform postmortem from nearby districts,” he said.
"Our health secretary had clarified that 220 doctors, 165 nurses and doctors who participated in a conference were mobilised," argued Wilson. On this, Justice Maheshwari asked if they were forensic experts.
TVK’s petition also had challenged the Madras High Court’s observations, including that the party leadership, led by actor and TVK chief Vijay, had fled the scene and had not taken responsibility. The petition also objected to the HC’s observations that “there was no statement or expression of responsibility” from the TVK leadership. Counsel for TVK argued that the leadership was not given an opportunity to assist victims and their families.
Senior advocate V. Raghavachari, representing one of the petitioners, alleged that the stampede was not spontaneous and claimed that some DMK members had predicted a tragedy from 3 p.m. that day. He further alleged that police allowed a miscreant to throw a shoe into the crowd, triggering a commotion. Raghavachari also questioned the state’s decision to grant permission to TVK for a road rally at a location previously denied to AIADMK, calling the police “entirely at fault.”