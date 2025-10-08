TVK seeks permission from DGP for Vijay’s Karur visit, says Arunraj

KARUR: TVK general secretary for propaganda, K.G. Arunraj said on Wednesday that their party representatives will submit a petition to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) in Chennai today seeking permission for the party president Vijay to meet the families of the Karur stampede victims and provide him security.

Arunraj said in Karur today that "We are determined to ensure such an incident never happens again. Vijay will meet the public only after proper security arrangements are made,” he said.

After the stampede that occurred during TVK leader Vijay’s rally in Karur on September 27, which left 41 people dead and 110 injured, a functionary of the party addressed the media for the first time in Karur on Wednesday.

He also said that following the stampede in Karur on September 27 that claimed 41 lives, TVK leader, Vijay, has decided to personally visit Karur to meet the bereaved families.

"We have already sent an email to the Tamil Nadu DGP seeking permission for his visit, and we will also hand over a formal letter in person today," he said.