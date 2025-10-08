TVK seeks permission from DGP for Vijay’s Karur visit, says Arunraj

KARUR: TVK general secretary for propaganda, K.G. Arunraj said on Wednesday that their party representatives will submit a petition to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) in Chennai today seeking permission for the party president Vijay to meet the families of the Karur stampede victims and provide him security.
Arunraj said in Karur today that "We are determined to ensure such an incident never happens again. Vijay will meet the public only after proper security arrangements are made,” he said.
After the stampede that occurred during TVK leader Vijay’s rally in Karur on September 27, which left 41 people dead and 110 injured, a functionary of the party addressed the media for the first time in Karur on Wednesday.
He also said that following the stampede in Karur on September 27 that claimed 41 lives, TVK leader, Vijay, has decided to personally visit Karur to meet the bereaved families.
"We have already sent an email to the Tamil Nadu DGP seeking permission for his visit, and we will also hand over a formal letter in person today," he said.
He added that Vijay had already spoken to 33 affected families over the past two days over video calls, extending his condolences, and would speak with the remaining families residing on the outskirts of the district on Wednesday.
“During his video calls, Vijay told them that no amount of comfort could compensate for their loss and assured them that he would meet them in person soon,” Arunraj said.
He also said that everyone who spoke with Vijay over video calls said he was not at fault for what happened. "They urged him to stay strong and expressed their solidarity, saying, ‘We are with you; keep fighting,’” he added.
When reporters asked, stating that even members of the affected families had not made any allegations against Vijay, he said, “That’s true. No one has expressed any hatred toward Vijay or the party. People here understand and trust what really happened. We believe the truth will emerge once the investigation is complete.”