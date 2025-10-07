TVK chief Vijay video calls Karur stampede victims’ families; promises visit, relief assistance

TIRUCHY: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay has spoken over video calls with several families who lost loved ones in the Karur campaign rally stampede that claimed 41 lives, party sources confirmed.

The calls reportedly took place on both Monday and Tuesday.

According to sources, Dr. K.G. Arunraj, a former IRS officer and TVK’s General Secretary for Propaganda and Policy, along with a team from Chennai, met the bereaved families in Gandhigramam, Pasupathipalayam, and nearby areas on Monday, and continues the visits today.

The sources added that the team has met around five families so far.

TNIE verified with one of the victims’ families in Emur Pudhur that Vijay, through the team, reached out via video call to offer condolences.

“He (Vijay) said he would stand by our family like a brother,” said P. Selvaraj, a relative of the deceased Chandra (40), to TNIE today.

During the video call, which lasted around five minutes, Vijay reportedly expressed deep sorrow, saying, “What has happened should never have happened. It is an irreparable loss.”

The team had also requested the families not to record or take photos during the call. Sources added that Vijay assured the families of his plans to visit them in person and spoke about providing relief assistance.

When contacted, Dr. Arunraj was not available for comment. His team is said to be continuing visits to the victims’ families on Tuesday as well.