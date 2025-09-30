'Truth will emerge soon...': Vijay on Karur stampede; targets Stalin over FIRs against TVK workers

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, in a video message on Tuesday, expressed grief over the stampede that claimed 41 lives during his rally in Karur on Saturday. However, he asserted that neither he nor his party had done anything wrong apart from delivering a speech at a venue for which police had granted permission.

In the 4-minute-45-second-long video posted on X, Vijay said he had never faced such a painful situation in his life.

“My heart is filled with pain and only pain,” he said.

Vijay, who has come under severe criticism from political and rights groups after the deadly incident, acknowledged that people turn up in huge numbers during his rallies, which he believed was out of love and affection for him. He stated that he would be forever indebted to the love people shower on him.

“Above everything else, I have strongly felt that there should be no compromise on the safety of the people,” he said.

That, he explained, was why his party had always sought police permission for rallies in places considered safe.

“However, what should not have happened has happened,” he added, pausing deliberately after the first few words.

Responding to criticism that he left Karur for Chennai soon after the incident, Vijay said he deliberately avoided returning to Karur because he did not want his presence to trigger further tension or untoward incidents.