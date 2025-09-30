'Truth will emerge soon...': Vijay on Karur stampede; targets Stalin over FIRs against TVK workers
CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, in a video message on Tuesday, expressed grief over the stampede that claimed 41 lives during his rally in Karur on Saturday. However, he asserted that neither he nor his party had done anything wrong apart from delivering a speech at a venue for which police had granted permission.
In the 4-minute-45-second-long video posted on X, Vijay said he had never faced such a painful situation in his life.
“My heart is filled with pain and only pain,” he said.
Vijay, who has come under severe criticism from political and rights groups after the deadly incident, acknowledged that people turn up in huge numbers during his rallies, which he believed was out of love and affection for him. He stated that he would be forever indebted to the love people shower on him.
“Above everything else, I have strongly felt that there should be no compromise on the safety of the people,” he said.
That, he explained, was why his party had always sought police permission for rallies in places considered safe.
“However, what should not have happened has happened,” he added, pausing deliberately after the first few words.
Responding to criticism that he left Karur for Chennai soon after the incident, Vijay said he deliberately avoided returning to Karur because he did not want his presence to trigger further tension or untoward incidents.
“Am I also not a human being? When so many people have been affected, how could I simply leave that place?,” he asked.
Pointing out that nothing similar had happened in the five other districts where he conducted rallies, he questioned, “Why did this happen only in Karur? How did this happen?”
He added that people were aware of the facts and were watching closely.
“When the people of Karur were speaking the truth, I felt as if God himself had come down to voice those truths,” he said, adding that the whole truth would emerge soon.
“At the place allotted to us, we went, spoke, and came back. Beyond that, we did not do anything wrong,” he maintained. He accused the government of filing FIRs and arresting his party workers and friends from social media despite this.
Vijay also targeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, challenging him to take direct action against him instead of filing FIRs against his party workers or those posting on social media.
“CM sir, if you have any intention to avenge, take whatever possible action against me. Do not touch them. I will either be in my office or at home,” he said.
Acknowledging that no words could ease the grief of the bereaved families, Vijay offered his deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He said he would meet them soon.
He also thanked leaders of political parties and others who had voiced support for TVK over the past two days. Concluding, he said that TVK’s political journey would continue with greater strength and courage.