No leader wishes death on followers, don’t spread rumours: Stalin on Karur tragedy

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a video message on Monday, said no political leader would ever wish for their followers or innocent civilians to die, and earnestly urged the public to refrain from spreading “irresponsible and malicious news” regarding the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives.

He assured that once the report of Justice Aruna Jagadeesan’s one-person Commission of Inquiry, set up to investigate the tragedy, is received, he would consult all political parties and public organisations to formulate guidelines and rules to prevent such incidents in the future. “I trust that everyone will cooperate with these principles,” he said.

“When political parties and public organisations conduct such events, it is the duty of all of us to establish rules on how to act responsibly in the future,” he added, without explicitly referring to or blaming actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur on Saturday, during which the incident occurred.

“I appeal to everyone to put aside political differences, personal conflicts, and enmities, and to focus solely on the welfare of the people,” Stalin said.