No leader wishes death on followers, don’t spread rumours: Stalin on Karur tragedy

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a video message on Monday, said no political leader would ever wish for their followers or innocent civilians to die, and earnestly urged the public to refrain from spreading “irresponsible and malicious news” regarding the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives.
He assured that once the report of Justice Aruna Jagadeesan’s one-person Commission of Inquiry, set up to investigate the tragedy, is received, he would consult all political parties and public organisations to formulate guidelines and rules to prevent such incidents in the future. “I trust that everyone will cooperate with these principles,” he said.
“When political parties and public organisations conduct such events, it is the duty of all of us to establish rules on how to act responsibly in the future,” he added, without explicitly referring to or blaming actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur on Saturday, during which the incident occurred.
“I appeal to everyone to put aside political differences, personal conflicts, and enmities, and to focus solely on the welfare of the people,” Stalin said.
He also pointed out that rumours and false news were circulating on social media and stressed that, regardless of the political affiliation of the deceased, they were all ‘our Tamil brethren’ in his view.
The Chief Minister further assured that the government would take all necessary action based on the findings of the Commission of Inquiry, which aims to uncover the real and complete cause of the tragedy.
Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s pioneering role in the nation, Stalin said it is everyone’s duty to ensure that such incidents never recur. “What happened in Karur was a great tragedy, a terrible tragedy! A tragedy that has never happened before, and should never happen again,” he said.
Recalling his immediate response, he said, “On receiving the news, I immediately mobilised the district administration and issued all necessary orders. But I could not remain at home, so that very night I rushed to Karur to be with my people.”
He also spoke of his visit to the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur on the night of the incident: “The scenes I witnessed at the hospital are still fresh in my mind. I continue to remain in a heavy state of sorrow and grief.”
Stalin concluded by highlighting the government’s ongoing efforts in the aftermath of the tragedy and reiterated the importance of collective responsibility to prevent such events in the future.
The death toll in the September 27 stampede at a political rally led by actor-politician Vijay at Karur in western Tamil Nadu climbed to 41 on Monday.
Over 60 people are being treated as in-patients.
As the toll mounted, Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) moved the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench seeking a CBI or an independent probe into the stampede.
Vijay, facing flak from various quarters, also announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of the victims, while expressing profound grief over the incident.
Karur police booked a case under provisions including negligence against TVK office-bearers, while forensic experts commenced probe and covered spots like a sewer where a couple of bodies were allegedly found.
Traders, shops and commercial establishments in Karur downed the shutters as a mark of respect to the deceased.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured, while the state government has announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured.
The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee announced Rs 1 crore to the families of the dead and BJP announced Rs 1 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.