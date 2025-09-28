Karur stampede: Top TVK functionaries booked for 'endangering human life, disregarding police orders'

KARUR: A day after 39 people were killed in a stampede during a TVK rally led by party leader and actor Vijay, the Karur police have registered a case against key Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionaries, including State General Secretary Bussy Anand, State Deputy General Secretary GR Nirmal Kumar, and Karur West District Secretary Mathiyalagan.

According to police sources, the case was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for various offenses including Culpable homicide not amounting to murder (105), Attempt to commit culpable homicide (110), Acts endangering human life (125b) and Disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant (223) of BNS read with Section 3 of TNPPDL Act.

The tragic incident occurred at Veluchamipuram within the Karur Town Police Station limits, where actor Vijay held a roadshow. Police allege that the event was conducted without proper permissions and caused significant disruption to traffic and public movement.