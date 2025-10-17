CBI begins preliminary probe into TVK Karur stampede that killed 41 lives

KARUR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday began its preliminary inquiry into the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay’s election campaign at Velusamypuram on September 27.

A six-member CBI team, led by officer Praveen Kumar, arrived in Karur late Thursday night to commence the probe. The Supreme Court, on October 13, had ordered the transfer of the investigation from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Madras High Court to the central agency. The probe will be overseen by a three-member monitoring committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi.

According to officials, the investigating team includes Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramakrishnan, among others. The team has set up its temporary base at the Public Works Department’s Tourism Guest House near the District Collectorate.

Sources said the CBI has begun collecting preliminary evidence and reviewing documents handed over by the SIT. In the coming days, the agency is expected to visit the stampede site, record statements from the families of victims and eyewitnesses, and examine local officials as part of the formal investigation into the tragedy.