SC verdict evokes mixed response from families of Karur stampede victims

KARUR: The Supreme Court order directing the CBI to investigate the Karur stampede evoked mixed response from the family members of the victims on Monday.

Some of the family members that TNIE spoke to said that they were unsure what difference it would make whether the investigation was conducted by the SIT or the CBI. “None of those who died in the stampede is going to come back because of this investigation,” they said.

“If those with responsibility and power had discharged their duty in the right manner, I would not have lost my child,” said V Vimal, who lost his one-and-a-half-year-old son, V Dhuru Vishnu, in the tragedy.

Murugesan, a resident of Othapatti Colony in Paganatham (Karur), who lost his only son, M Thamaraikannan – an MA English, said he has no idea of who is going to probe – SIT or CBI.

“Despite his qualification, he (Thamaraikannan) couldn’t find a suitable job and was forced to take up contract work in the construction field. He was supporting his younger sister’s education and taking care of his pregnant wife. Now he is gone. We are not bothered about which agency investigates; we are worried about our future,” Murugesan said.

Prabakaran, elder brother of J Gokulapriya who died in the stampede, declined to comment on the Supreme Court order. “Whether it is SIT or CBI, will it bring my sister back,” he asked.