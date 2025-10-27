Vijay meets families of Karur stampede victims at private hall in Mahabalipuram, offers apology

CHENNAI: A month after the tragic stampede during actor and TVK president Vijay's rally in Karur, Vijay met the families of as many as 33 of the 41 people who were killed.

He also met a few of those who sustained injuries in a closed-door meeting organised at a private hall near Mahabalipuram on Monday.

Few of the families TNIE spoke to said Vijay apologised for not being able to visit them in Karur earlier, citing alleged lack of permission from the government and the unavailability of a suitable private venue.

Over 160 relatives the victims went from Karur to Chennai on Sunday evening to meet Vijay.

The meeting, which began at around 9 a.m, lasted till 6.30 p.m. was sombre, with many families breaking down as they shared their grief.

Party sources said Vijay met each family individually for nearly 20 minutes, listening to them and offering words of comfort.

P Anandha Jothi, a textile worker from Karur who lost his wife and two children in the tragedy, told TNIE that Vijay asked him what help the family needed.

"He became emotional after seeing the photos of the deceased. He told us he did not know how to console us. He touched our feet and wept."