Expulsion of Sengottaiyan from AIADMK nothing but self-destruction, says Dhinakaran

MADURAI: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T T V Dhinakaran on Friday said that the expulsion of senior leader K A Sengottaiyan from the AIADMK by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is nothing but an act of self-destruction.

Speaking to reporters after addressing an AMMK functionaries’ meeting in Sholavandan, Dhinakaran said that Sengottaiyan had been associated with the AIADMK since its inception in 1972 and had continuously served as an MLA and senior administrator. He was also involved in ensuring former CM J Jayalalithaa’s security and logistical arrangements during her tours and public events.

“Removing Sengottaiyan from the party is like rubbing ash on one’s own head. Palaniswami lacks the courage to face us directly,” he said.

Dhinakaran added that it was Palaniswami’s decisions that helped the DMK to return to power in 2021. “The man who calls us the ‘B’ team of the DMK is the very reason for the DMK to come to power.”