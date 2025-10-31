Day after joining hands with OPS and Dhinakaran, Sengottaiyan expelled by EPS from AIADMK

CHENNAI: A day after veteran AIADMK leader and former minister KA Sengottaiyan (77) openly joined hands with former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday expelled him from the party.

In a statement here, Palaniswami said Sengottaiyan acted in a manner contrary to the party’s policies, objectives and principles. Palaniswami also said that despite being aware that those within the party must not maintain contact with those expelled from it, Sengottaiyan associated himself with such persons.

He added that Sengottaiyan continued to act in ways that tarnished the reputation of the party, violated party discipline, and brought disrepute and disgrace to it. “Sengottaiyan is hereby removed from all responsibilities, including his position as a basic member of the party, with immediate effect. I request that no party member maintain any contact whatsoever with him,” he said.

On September 5, Sengottaiyan set a 10-day deadline for Palaniswami to initiate the process for bringing back those who drifted away from the AIADMK. Later, there were reports that Sengottaiyan met Dhinakaran and Panneerselvam. However, he denied meeting them. At that time, there was speculation that Sengottaiyan had denied his meeting with Panneerselvam and Dhinakaran just to avoid expulsion from the AIADMK.