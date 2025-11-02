Vijay slams DMK, says it is 'plotting' to use SIR for poll gains, accuses it of 'deceitful drama'

Assembly election, as per schedule, is due in Tamil Nadu by April 2026.

The TVK was the first in Tamil Nadu to oppose the SIR, he said and asked if the DMK was asleep at that time.

"Did the DMK forget that issue as it had indirect ties with the BJP, he asked and slammed the ruling party for its "drama" of projecting itself as the sole guardian of democratic rights and this was nothing but deceit.

"Does the DMK think that it can deceive everybody the way it deceives the alliance parties in the name of all party meeting," he asked, adding that people were not ready to believe the DMK's drama.

The TVK will conduct seminars and hold special camps to create awareness about the SIR among the people, he said.

Pointing to allegations of removal of lakhs of voters from electoral rolls in Bihar during SIR and pendency of SIR-related matters before the Supreme Court, Vijay wondered if it was appropriate to move to the second phase of the exercise when "explanations" were not provided for revisions related to the first phase.

In Tamil Nadu, there are about 6.36 crore electors and how is it possible to verify all of them in a short period of mere 30 days, he asked.

Referring to apprehensions raised by opposition parties on the possibility of "targeting of select voters including minorities," during the revision exercise in Tamil Nadu, he wondered if there was any guarantee to dispel such apprehensions.

On Assam being excluded from the second phase of SIR over the issue of NRC and the northeastern state being tagged by the EC for a separate drive, he said it strengthened the apprehensions.

Hence, he said the "confusing SIR practice" should be given up and the practice already being followed for making corrections must be continued.

After chairing a meeting of friendly parties and allies, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said a resolution was adopted in that meeting to approach the Supreme Court against the SIR in Tamil Nadu.