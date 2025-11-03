Electoral rolls prepared afresh under SIR, no fear of exclusion: ECI tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday informed the Madras High Court that a fresh electoral roll will be prepared under the special intensive revision (SIR) in Tamil Nadu. The ECI allayed doubts regarding inclusion of ineligible persons and exclusion of eligible voters.

The submission was made by advocate Niranjan Rajagopalan, standing counsel for the ECI, before the first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan.

The ECI was responding to petitions seeking direction to remove deceased voters and duplicate names from the electoral rolls in T Nagar and Tambaram constituencies.

The counsel said that there are two types of revisions provided in the law: summary revision and special intensive revision.

The summary revision is held annually with the qualification date, and before every election.

The SIR is being held after 20 years in Tamil Nadu, the counsel told the bench. He said that SIR has been conducted only ten times after the 1950 elections.

"The list is practically prepared from the beginning. Enumeration form is given to every person whose name is in the voters list. Last time it was conducted in Tamil Nadu in 2002 and 2005. After more than 20 years, the SIR is being held in the state," Niranjan submitted.

He noted that a notification was issued by the ECI on October 27 and the enumeration process will start on November 4, in 12 states including Tamil Nadu.