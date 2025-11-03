Electoral rolls prepared afresh under SIR, no fear of exclusion: ECI tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday informed the Madras High Court that a fresh electoral roll will be prepared under the special intensive revision (SIR) in Tamil Nadu. The ECI allayed doubts regarding inclusion of ineligible persons and exclusion of eligible voters.
The submission was made by advocate Niranjan Rajagopalan, standing counsel for the ECI, before the first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan.
The ECI was responding to petitions seeking direction to remove deceased voters and duplicate names from the electoral rolls in T Nagar and Tambaram constituencies.
The counsel said that there are two types of revisions provided in the law: summary revision and special intensive revision.
The summary revision is held annually with the qualification date, and before every election.
The SIR is being held after 20 years in Tamil Nadu, the counsel told the bench. He said that SIR has been conducted only ten times after the 1950 elections.
"The list is practically prepared from the beginning. Enumeration form is given to every person whose name is in the voters list. Last time it was conducted in Tamil Nadu in 2002 and 2005. After more than 20 years, the SIR is being held in the state," Niranjan submitted.
He noted that a notification was issued by the ECI on October 27 and the enumeration process will start on November 4, in 12 states including Tamil Nadu.
During the process of SIR, every elector will be given the enumeration form and the fresh list will be prepared based on the enumeration forms which are duly filled and submitted.
The draft will be published on December 9 and every one will be given the opportunity to submit objections. Appeals can also be filed before the appellate authority and the Chief Electoral Officer. The final list will be released only after considering all these aspects, he said.
The ECI’s counsel pointed out that the SIR is being held as per the mandate of the Representation of People Act, 1950 and the 1960 Rules and subject to the law, guidelines have been issued for the process of intensive revision.
The petitions were filed by former MLA belonging to AIADMK T Sathyanarayanan and advocate Vinayagam of Tambaram.
The bench directed the Registry to list these petitions along with another one filed by former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabaskar on November 13.