House-to-house enumeration for SIR in TN from Tuesday

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Wednesday said the House-to-House Enumeration for SIR in TN will begin on November 4, and Booth Level Officers will distribute the forms at every house.

Each household will be visited at least three times to collect the filled forms to ensure that no voter is left out. The existing voters will also be provided a facility to download pre-filled enumeration forms and upload filled-in forms through online mode.

The CEO said during the pre-revision period, the Election Department will carry out a rationalisation of polling stations by December 4, so that no polling station has more than 1,200 voters for ease of access by the public.

The voters of so merged/attached polling stations are not required to travel more than two km and to cross any natural barriers. Almost 77,000 officials will carry out the activities related to SIR.

They include 38 District Election Officers, 234 Electoral Registration Officers, 624 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, 7,234 Booth Level Officer supervisors, and 68,472 Booth Level Officers.