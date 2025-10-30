DMK bloc wants SIR postponed; AIADMK, BJP back exercise

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to postpone the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, citing practical difficulties and alleged procedural anomalies. The party’s allies — the Congress, CPM, CPI, and VCK — also echoed similar concerns. However, the AIADMK and BJP extended their support for the exercise.

The views were expressed during a meeting of recognised political parties convened by Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik at the state secretariat.

After the meeting, DMK organisation secretary R S Bharathi told reporters that the ECI had announced the SIR in haste, just months ahead of the Assembly elections. “The northeast monsoon is active, and the meteorological department has predicted surplus rainfall.

Moreover, Christmas and Pongal holidays are approaching, when many people travel to their native places. During this period, enumerators may record ‘door locked’. The timing of the SIR seems to have been chosen with an ulterior motive,” he alleged.

Bharathi further claimed that there were suspicions of an attempt to replicate the electoral exercise conducted in Bihar.