Free power connection to farmers in Tamil Nadu is on the slow track

TIRUCHY: It’s been more than six months into this financial year, but only 342 farmers in Tiruchy district have received free electricity connections against a target of 925, while over 8,000 applications remain pending. According to Tangedco officials, the pace of distribution, though slow, shows some improvement compared to last year.

“In 2024-25, we were able to provide only around 400 connections against a target of around 2,000. This time, we have already crossed 340 by the seventh month, and efforts are on to accelerate the process in the remaining months,” a senior Tangedco official said.

The Tangedco Tiruchy division has also prepared readiness reports for 2,665 additional connections, which are to be prioritised under three categories - tatkal or one-time payment connections, those recommended under the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) scheme, and fully free farmer connections.

Under the Tatkal scheme, farmers pay up to Rs 2 lakh as a one-time charge to cover wiring and installation costs, after which the electricity usage is free. Officials said at present, priority is being given to one-time payment connections, but efforts are being made to expedite the release of free connections in the coming months.