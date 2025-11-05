PMK MLA Arul alleges attack by Ramadoss’ supporters; nine injured, six cars damaged in Salem

SALEM: Salem West MLA R Arul accused PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss’ supporters of attacking his car as well as other vehicles that accompanied his convoy, which left nine injured and six cars damaged, near Vazhapadi, on Tuesday.
The MLA claimed the assault was carried out based on Anbumani’s instructions.
According to Arul, the incident took place around 11 am while he and his supporters were returning from Pethanaickenpalayam after offering condolences to the family of the party’s area secretary. He said as their cars were passing through Vazhapadi, a group suddenly began pelting them with stones.
Arul identified Jayaprakash and Sadaiyappan as the main attackers, both alleged to be supporters of Anbumani, and said several others had joined them in damaging the vehicles.
“They started throwing stones and using weapons like knives, iron rods and cricket bats. My supporters protected me by surrounding the car,” he said. The injured are being treated at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam hospital.
Speaking to reporters after the incident, Arul linked the attack to the PMK general council meeting held in Salem on October 26 under the leadership of party founder S Ramadoss. Arul said the meeting drew an overwhelming response from party cadre and the public, which he claimed angered Anbumani Ramadoss.
“Since I organised the meeting, he turned his anger towards me. The attackers even shouted ‘Anbumani asked to kill you’,” Arul alleged.
“I know everything about him, and soon the truth will come out. I will also reveal what really happened with Anbuselvan, who worked closely with Anbumani and is no more,” he added.
Anbumani should be named as the first accused in the case and police must take strict action, Arul said, adding he and his supporters had been receiving threats in recent days.
Condemning the attack, Dr Ramadoss demanded the immediate arrest of the assailants under the Goondas Act and sought armed police protection for the MLA, citing threats to his life. He also accused Anbumani Ramadoss of instigating violence to create unrest within the party.
Meanwhile, PMK spokesperson K Balu, a loyalist of Dr Anbumani, alleged that it was Arul and his supporters who attempted to mow down PMK workers with vehicles and carried out the assault in the presence of police personnel.