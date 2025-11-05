PMK MLA Arul alleges attack by Ramadoss’ supporters; nine injured, six cars damaged in Salem

SALEM: Salem West MLA R Arul accused PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss’ supporters of attacking his car as well as other vehicles that accompanied his convoy, which left nine injured and six cars damaged, near Vazhapadi, on Tuesday.

The MLA claimed the assault was carried out based on Anbumani’s instructions.

According to Arul, the incident took place around 11 am while he and his supporters were returning from Pethanaickenpalayam after offering condolences to the family of the party’s area secretary. He said as their cars were passing through Vazhapadi, a group suddenly began pelting them with stones.

Arul identified Jayaprakash and Sadaiyappan as the main attackers, both alleged to be supporters of Anbumani, and said several others had joined them in damaging the vehicles.

“They started throwing stones and using weapons like knives, iron rods and cricket bats. My supporters protected me by surrounding the car,” he said. The injured are being treated at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam hospital.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Arul linked the attack to the PMK general council meeting held in Salem on October 26 under the leadership of party founder S Ramadoss. Arul said the meeting drew an overwhelming response from party cadre and the public, which he claimed angered Anbumani Ramadoss.

“Since I organised the meeting, he turned his anger towards me. The attackers even shouted ‘Anbumani asked to kill you’,” Arul alleged.