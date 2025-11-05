TVK announces Vijay as Tamil Nadu CM candidate

CHENNAI: In the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) first general body meeting following the Karur tragedy, on Wednesday, the party made it clear that it will contest the 2026 elections with party president Vijay as the Chief Minister candidate and that he will have the full authority to make decisions regarding alliances.

Among the 12 resolutions passed during the general body meeting, the party condoled the deaths in Karur and said that the tragedy had ‘cast doubts’ on whether the large-scale security lapses and ‘artificial’ commotions came from the frustration that Vijay had caused due to his influence, to those in power.

As part of its resolutions, the party accused the DMK of having relatives that control the media wherever possible and of using their IT wing to tear down the party’s top functionaries, who it claimed was working tirelessly towards the party, by spreading lies. The resolution also stated that opposition party leaders and activists who point out the lapses in the ruling party ‘truthfully and with evidence’ were being beaten down by unwarranted legal action to allow their IT wing to perpetuate lies.

A resolution urging the Tamil Nadu government to provide security ‘without any bias’ to public meetings of the party to ensure the safety of Vijay and the general public, was also passed during the general body meeting.

A resolution was also passed to condemn the Coimbatore gang rape and to ensure justice to the survivor. Resolutions in support of halting the SIR drive, releasing the fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan navy and finishing storm water drains to prevent flooding in Chennai, were among the others.