Coimbatore gang rape case: Three suspects remanded, booked for assaulting cop

COIMBATORE: The three suspects allegedly involved in the gangrape of a 20-year-old college student in Coimbatore were formally arrested and taken into judicial custody on Wednesday. The magistrate directly visited the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), where they are admitted for treatment, and remanded them in judicial custody till November 19.

The suspects were also booked by the city police for hacking a police constable on his wrist with a sickle during a search operation at Vellakinaru in Coimbatore on November 3.

Based on a complaint by grade-I constable Chandrasekar (47) of Peelamedu police station, Thudiyalur police have filed a new case under sections 121 (1) and 109 (1) of the BNS on the suspects, T Sathish alias Karuppasamy (30), his brother T Karthik alias Kaleeswaran (21) and their friend Guna alias Thavasi (20).

Singanallur police inspector Latha has been appointed as the investigating officer.

Suspects part of watchlist

Earlier in May 2025, the Coimbatore city police had written a letter to Sivaganga district police to keep the three suspects under the watch list, given their criminal history.

“The siblings were on the list of 3,000 history-sheeters prepared by the city police in May 2025 after their involvement in a theft case in Singanallur police limits,” said A Saravana Sundar, commissioner of police.

“Despite our recommendation to the court to reject bail to history-sheeters, those petitions were rejected many times. Apart from a murder, the two brothers committed a theft in Thudiyalur police limits in 2022, extortion in KG Chavadi police limits and Sathyamangalam police limits in 2025,” he added.

According to Coimbatore police, Sathish has four pending criminal cases while Kaleeswaran has five.