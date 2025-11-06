Coimbatore woman robbed by ‘online friend’, DSP’s son

COIMBATORE: On the fateful night of November 2 when a 20-year-old girl was gangraped in Coimbatore, another 25-year-old woman was robbed of gold and cash by a man, she had befriended through a dating app, and his accomplice, who is the son of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), in another part of the city.

Police have launched a hunt for the two suspects identified as Tharun (28) and Dhanush (28) of Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore. Dhanush is the son of a DSP who is currently working in southern TN, sources said.

Police sources said the victim, who is from Pollachi, is an inmate of a women’s hostel in Pappanaickenpalayam and works in a private firm in Coimbatore. She developed friendship with Tharun after getting in touch with him through a dating app four days ago.

On November 2, Tharun picked up the girl from her hostel at 7pm in an SUV.