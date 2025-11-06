Coimbatore woman robbed by ‘online friend’, DSP’s son

COIMBATORE: On the fateful night of November 2 when a 20-year-old girl was gangraped in Coimbatore, another 25-year-old woman was robbed of gold and cash by a man, she had befriended through a dating app, and his accomplice, who is the son of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), in another part of the city.
Police have launched a hunt for the two suspects identified as Tharun (28) and Dhanush (28) of Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore. Dhanush is the son of a DSP who is currently working in southern TN, sources said.
Police sources said the victim, who is from Pollachi, is an inmate of a women’s hostel in Pappanaickenpalayam and works in a private firm in Coimbatore. She developed friendship with Tharun after getting in touch with him through a dating app four days ago.
On November 2, Tharun picked up the girl from her hostel at 7pm in an SUV.
Victim did not mention any sexual assault: CoP
He drove her to a secluded spot close to a private college at KG Chavadi. The second suspect, Dhanush, got into the car and the two of them allegedly threatened the girl and looted her belongings including cash, gold ring, chain, and bracelet worth three sovereigns and made her transfer Rs 90,000 to two different IDs, sources said.
After the extortion, Tharun dropped her off on Coimbatore-Tiruchy Road. Since it was 11pm and she wouldn’t be allowed to enter the hostel, Tharun allegedly used her mobile to book a hotel room for her.
After reaching the hotel, the victim informed her sister and the victim’s family filed a complaint on Novermber 3. “The victim had not mentioned any sexual assault in her complaint,” CoP A Saravana Sundar said.