‘Haryana files’: CM Stalin echoes Rahul Gandhi’s claims

CHENNAI: Lending weight to the allegation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the alleged electoral irregularities in Haryana, Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a post on X, “Once again, serious doubts are being raised over the authenticity of the BJP’s recent election victories.”

He said, “The BJP came to power in 2014 by thriving on hate propaganda and false promises. Since then, people have stopped believing in its divisive politics. Now, going beyond electoral malpractice, they are tampering with electoral rolls and stealing the mandate of the people, as has come to light.”

Organised disenfranchisement of citizens is being carried out under the guise of SIR, Stalin said, adding that Bihar stands as proof, and so do the ‘explosive’ Haryana files.

“It is painful that the Election Commission of India, which is supposed to be an independent body, has offered no explanation to citizens despite such a huge amount of evidence released so far. Will it answer to the people and revive the faith that democracy in India has not yet been fully buried yet,” he asked.