NGT pulls up Tamil Nadu over firecracker unit blasts, seeks clear guidelines on employing workers

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal has directed Tamil Nadu authorities and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to submit a comprehensive report on safety standards and employment practices at firecracker manufacturing units in the state, following repeated incidents of fatal blasts. The tribunal observed that most units continue to employ untrained and unskilled labourers in hazardous operations, leading to avoidable deaths.

During the hearing on Thursday, the bench noted that “any available standard operating procedure (SOP) on the employment of skilled and unskilled labourers shall be produced,” and urged that such guidelines be formulated and implemented “at the earliest.”

The matter, which pertains to a batch of cases related to frequent explosions in firecracker units across Virudhunagar, Sivakasi and nearby districts, has been posted for final hearing on December 23. The tribunal warned that it intends to “put an end” to the issue by passing conclusive directions if reports are not filed before the next date of hearing.