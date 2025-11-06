NGT pulls up Tamil Nadu over firecracker unit blasts, seeks clear guidelines on employing workers

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal has directed Tamil Nadu authorities and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to submit a comprehensive report on safety standards and employment practices at firecracker manufacturing units in the state, following repeated incidents of fatal blasts. The tribunal observed that most units continue to employ untrained and unskilled labourers in hazardous operations, leading to avoidable deaths.
During the hearing on Thursday, the bench noted that “any available standard operating procedure (SOP) on the employment of skilled and unskilled labourers shall be produced,” and urged that such guidelines be formulated and implemented “at the earliest.”
The matter, which pertains to a batch of cases related to frequent explosions in firecracker units across Virudhunagar, Sivakasi and nearby districts, has been posted for final hearing on December 23. The tribunal warned that it intends to “put an end” to the issue by passing conclusive directions if reports are not filed before the next date of hearing.
According to official data cited in recent submissions, 134 people have been killed and 89 injured in cracker unit accidents in Virudhunagar district alone since 2022. Most of the accidents occurred in units licensed by PESO, raising serious concerns about the adequacy of inspections and worker training.
The bench has asked the State government and PESO to submit records of inspections carried out over the last five years, along with details of worker training programmes and compliance mechanisms. It also questioned whether employing unskilled or untrained workers is treated as a violation severe enough to warrant licence suspension or unit closure.
Experts and activists have long pointed out that poor supervision, unsafe mixing of chemicals, and inadequate safety infrastructure have made the industry one of Tamil Nadu’s deadliest workplaces. The NGT observed that the time has come for authorities to adopt a unified SOP — mandating certified foremen, regular training, insurance coverage for all workers, and strict accountability for non-compliance.