PMK petitions Vellore SP seeking action against attackers

VELLORE: The members of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Ramadoss faction on Wednesday submitted a petition to the Vellore SP A Myilvaganan requesting him to take stringent action against the members of PMK Anbumani faction for allegedly attacking party members.

The petition read, "For the past 36 years, the PMK has been functioning under the guidance of Dr Ramdoss. At present, a certain group is acting against him and is promoting ideas that go against the interests of the PMK. However, recently, some individuals have been continuously demeaning the Vanniyar community. Strict action should be taken against such individuals."

After submitting the petition, VS Venkatesan, PMK Secretary, Vellore, said, "The PMK party was founded by Ramdoss to stand for the rights of the people belonging to the Vanniyar community. But now across Tamil Nadu, Anbumani is inciting attacks against the Vanniyars. We saw that happening to the Salem West MLA R Arul on November 4. We do not want such atrocities to happen in Vellore."

In a similar incident that happened in Vellore's Anaicut on Monday, the PMK union president Ravi from Veerappanpatti village, who also belongs to the Vanniyar community was allegedly attacked brutally with weapon by Bharathan, a member of the Anbumani faction.

"Ravi is presently receiving treatment in the hospital. A case has been registered at the Anaicut police station. The police should summon the attackers and ensure that such events do not happen in future," said Venkatesan.

Anaicut DSP Nandhakumar was contacted but was unavailable for a comment.