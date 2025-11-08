DMK forms special cell to handle issues in SIR flagged by party cadre

CHENNAI: DMK has formed a special cell at the party headquarters to look into issues related to the SIR process reported by party workers on the field, said Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday.
Speaking at a wedding, Stalin said, “The Election Commission of India (ECI) has provided a helpline number for inquiries or to report issues related to SIR. We cannot rely on that alone and hence, we have formed a special cell at Anna Arivalayam under the supervision of the party’s legal wing advocate NR Elango. We have announced a contact number to reach out to the cell. If the cadre requires any assistance or has confusion regarding SIR, they can contact the cell.”
Pointing to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shedding light on irregularities in Haryana, the chief minister said, “That kind of situation should not happen in Tamil Nadu. Prevention should be our duty. Our party’s booth-level agents have to shoulder this big responsibility.”
He further said that BLOs have been issuing the enumeration forms for the past couple of days.
“Only if we submit the filled-in forms, will the names be included in the electoral rolls. If we are not home or at work during the officials’ visit, we may lose our voting rights. This is a major issue during this election time. Financially weaker sections, labourers, and villagers will be affected because of this.”
As the groom hailed from the family of a MISA Act detainee, Stalin spoke about the hardships during the Emergency.
“Our party leaders were arrested and lodged in various prisons across the state. Despite threats, our party functionaries stood firm behind our leader Kalaignar Karunanidhi. I am saying this because nowadays some people have set out dreaming, they will destroy us. Their dreams will never become true,” he added.
Anyone having queries regarding the SIR process can contact the DMK special cell on 8065420020. Sources said on Thursday alone they have received 627 calls.
Stalin directed the party’s legal wing and the special cell to present the issues raised through these calls to the Election Commission of India.
MDMK says SIR being carried out in haste
CHENNAI: MDMK on Friday alleged that the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls was being carried out hastily to benefit BJP. During the party’s administrative committee meeting held at its headquarters under A Arjunaraj and addressed by Vaiko, MDMK adopted several resolutions. One of them stated that the EC had no authority to link the SIR process with CAA to determine citizenship. Another resolution urged the TN government to hold public consultations with residents affected by quarrying operations, assess the damages, and provide compensation.
Irregularities in BLO appointments: AIADMK
CHENNAI: AIADMK on Friday alleged that many BLOs appointed by the EC are not government staff but contract workers like mosquito control workers, sanitary assistants, or cleanliness supervisors. “For example, in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Constituency, Part No. 107 BLO Murali is reportedly a gym watchman with education only up to Class III, and Bhavani, who serves as DMK BLA-2 for Part No. 131, has been appointed as BLO for Part No. 97,” said AIADMK advocates’ wing secretary IS Inbadurai in his petition to Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik.