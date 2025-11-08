DMK forms special cell to handle issues in SIR flagged by party cadre

CHENNAI: DMK has formed a special cell at the party headquarters to look into issues related to the SIR process reported by party workers on the field, said Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday.

Speaking at a wedding, Stalin said, “The Election Commission of India (ECI) has provided a helpline number for inquiries or to report issues related to SIR. We cannot rely on that alone and hence, we have formed a special cell at Anna Arivalayam under the supervision of the party’s legal wing advocate NR Elango. We have announced a contact number to reach out to the cell. If the cadre requires any assistance or has confusion regarding SIR, they can contact the cell.”

Pointing to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shedding light on irregularities in Haryana, the chief minister said, “That kind of situation should not happen in Tamil Nadu. Prevention should be our duty. Our party’s booth-level agents have to shoulder this big responsibility.”

He further said that BLOs have been issuing the enumeration forms for the past couple of days.

“Only if we submit the filled-in forms, will the names be included in the electoral rolls. If we are not home or at work during the officials’ visit, we may lose our voting rights. This is a major issue during this election time. Financially weaker sections, labourers, and villagers will be affected because of this.”

As the groom hailed from the family of a MISA Act detainee, Stalin spoke about the hardships during the Emergency.