Krishnagiri spy camera case: Accused planned to extort women

KRISHNAGIRI: After questioning a 29-year- old man from Punjab for his alleged role in planting a spy camera at Tata Electronics’ woman employees’ hostel near Kelamangalam with the help of his girlfriend, police have ruled out that the recorded videos were shared with others.

A preliminary inspection was held with the suspect, S Ravi Prathap Singh (29) of Punjab, who works for a transport company. “As per initial inquiry, Gupta and Singh knew each other for four years. Gupta’s father owned a grocery store in Odisha, while Singh was working in a transport company in the area. Gupta then got a job at Tata Electronics three years ago. Due to a financial dispute, they planned to record videos of women to either blackmail them or to sell the videos. Singh then bought a spy camera from West Bengal last month and handed it to his girlfriend. She then planted the spy camera on Sunday,” police sources told TNIE.

S Neelu Kumari Gupta (22) of Odisha, a Tata Electronics employee for three years, was caught allegedly plating spy cameras in two rooms at the hostel near Nagamangalam last Sunday. Subsequently, over 1,500 women employees residing in the hostel protested demanding action against the two accused.