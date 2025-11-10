EPS denies son's involvement in AIADMK affairs

COIMBATORE: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday refuted allegations of involvement of his son and his son-in-law in party activities.

“Have you (media) seen them (son and son-in-law) even a single day in Coimbatore, or has anyone told you about them? Have any others who were expelled from the party made these charges? He (KA Sengottaiyan) is unable to find other charges and is making these charges,” EPS said while interacting with the media at the Coimbatore International Airport.

Responding to the KA Sengottaiyan charges that BJP is behind reuniting the AIADMK party factions and EPS did not clarify the reason for removing VK Sasikala from the party when reasons were given for removing KA Sengottaiyan and O Panneer Selvam, EPS said that these issues were already over and there is no necessity to talk about them now and there is no use.

EPS also politely asked the media to stay away from asking the question related to the reunion of party factions in the future to make the exciting news, and as of now the AIADMK is functioning effectively.