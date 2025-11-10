EPS denies son's involvement in AIADMK affairs

COIMBATORE: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday refuted allegations of involvement of his son and his son-in-law in party activities.
“Have you (media) seen them (son and son-in-law) even a single day in Coimbatore, or has anyone told you about them? Have any others who were expelled from the party made these charges? He (KA Sengottaiyan) is unable to find other charges and is making these charges,” EPS said while interacting with the media at the Coimbatore International Airport.
Responding to the KA Sengottaiyan charges that BJP is behind reuniting the AIADMK party factions and EPS did not clarify the reason for removing VK Sasikala from the party when reasons were given for removing KA Sengottaiyan and O Panneer Selvam, EPS said that these issues were already over and there is no necessity to talk about them now and there is no use.
EPS also politely asked the media to stay away from asking the question related to the reunion of party factions in the future to make the exciting news, and as of now the AIADMK is functioning effectively.
Reacting to the TVK leader Vijay’s speech at the TVK’s general body meeting held at Mahabalipuram in Chennai that the contest is between TVK and DMK, EPS said that each and every leader speaks for the development of their parties and makes their cadres excited. This is common in every party. For instance, Congress is asking for power sharing in the upcoming election. However, DMK is refusing to give it.
Reacting to the Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's indirect statement that EPS (knows only legs and car) has risen to the top post in AIADMK by falling at the feet and mistakenly taking the car of Udhayanidhi Stalin, EPS said that Udhayanidhi Stalin is speaking childishly.
“Since he (Udayanidhi Stalin) is a politician, he could have talked about politics. However, speaking without any relevance is childish. As senior leaders like me, we are looking to sort out the problems faced by the people. However, the mood of the people is to remove the DMK from ruling. Even CM and Deputy CM’s were unable to make charges about the AIADMK regime. Except for the charges, like AIADMK made an alliance with the BJP and AIADMK is a slave of the BJP, no charges would be made against our party,” he said.
The AIADMK leader also said that they have also moved the Supreme Court to convey the truth to the people of Tamil Nadu to implement Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as the DMK party leaders would purposefully register false information in the court.
“Why the DMK government is scared of implementing SIR in Tamil Nadu and the DMK is purposefully creating confusion, as if voters’ rights will be lost if SIR is implemented, and it is condemnable. SIR was conducted eight times in the state and DMK leader MK Stalin was not scared during that time. The reason why MK Stalin fears about SIR is that the party can’t register fake votes due to various reasons, including voters who died already, and that’s why he repeatedly spreads false information about it,” said EPS.
EPS also condemned the oral order given to the quarry owners that each of the owners have to give ten lakh to the DMK party high command. Reacting to a query about any chance for TVK to make an alliance with AIADMK, EPS said that information related to the alliance will be decided during the election time and it will be announced during the time of the assembly election.
He further said, "The Social Welfare Minister stated that 104 crore has been given as compensation for POCSO victims. This is the worst and shows that the DMK being unable to prevent such cases against the children, as 6,999 children have been sexually assaulted, shows how the DMK government is functioning since the CM is a puppet."
“Despite the law and order being worse, as criminals are without fear of police action and legal punishment, they are continuing their atrocities. The DMK government is yet to appoint a permanent DGP and this is because the DMK wanted to appoint their supporters as DGP. Why the DMK government is showing bias in appointing DGP,” he asked.