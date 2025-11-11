Pre-test for Census 2027 begins in three areas in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The pre-test for the 2027 Census has begun in three areas selected for the purpose — two rural and one urban. The exercise will be completed on November 30, and based on the experience gathered, the new challenges to be faced in conducting the Census exercise will be ascertained, since it is happening after a gap of 15 years.

N Sundaresh Babu, Director of Census Operations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, told TNIE that the pre-test is being conducted in part of RK Pet taluk in Tiruvallur district (17 villages), 27 wards in Mangadu municipality in Kancheepuram district, and Anchetty taluk in Krishnagiri district.

He said the officials from the Directorate of Census provided hands-on training for three days to the enumerators and supervisors, and other staff engaged in the pre-test by visiting their areas.

Each house-listing block will have an enumerator, and one supervisor will monitor the pre-test in 6 to 10 blocks. Each enumerator will cover around 150 households (700 to 800 persons).

During the first five days (till November 14), the enumerators will prepare the digital layout map using an app provided to them. From November 15 to 30, the enumerators will make door-to-door visits to get the responses of the people to the questionnaire provided by the Census Department.