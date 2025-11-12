Devadhanam temple double murder case accused shot during escape bid

VIRUDHUNAGAR: One of the accused in the Devadhanam temple double murder case, 26-year-old Nagaraj, was shot in the leg by police on Wednesday after he attacked a sub-inspector and tried to escape while being taken to recover the hidden murder weapons.

According to police sources, based on the analysis of evidence collected from the crime scene, two suspects including Nagaraj and Muniyandi from the locality were identified as accused in connection with the case. In the wee hours of Wednesday, Nagaraj was arrested. Later, he was taken by a team of police personnel from Seithur Police Station, to a location about seven kilometres from the crime scene where he had concealed the murder weapons and some silver ornaments.

Nagaraj reportedly attacked the SI Kottiyappasami with one of the weapons at the spot in an attempt to escape. He was subsequently shot in the leg by the Inspector Ramesh Kannan before securing him.

Both the injured have been admitted to the Government Hospital in Rajapalayam for treatment. Meanwhile, further investigation with the second accused Muniyandi, who is still absconding, is expected to reveal whether more individuals were involved in the crime.

Two watchmen R Petchi Muthu (50) and S Sankara Pandian (65) were murdered in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday to loot cash from the shrine hundial.