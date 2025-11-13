AIADMK councillor votes against chairperson with DMK councillors in Krishnagiri, removed from party

KRISHNAGIRI: Krishnagiri municipality AIADMK councillor M Nagajothi, who 'joined hands' with DMK councillors to pass a no-confidence motion against municipality chairperson B Farida Nawab, on Monday, was removed by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday. Notably, other AIADMK councillors had abstained from the vote.

It was on Monday, a no-confidence motion was passed at Krishnagiri municipality against DMK chairperson B Farida Nawab, in which out of 33 councillors, 27 councillors took part— 21 from DMK, 4 independents, 1 from Congress and 1 from AIADMK councillor voted against the chairperson. There are five AIADMK councillors in the municipality, of whom four councillors did not take part in the no-confidence motion, but one AIADMK councillor, M Nagajothi of ward 9, took part and voted against the DMK chairperson along with other DMK and independent councillors.

A day before the motion on Sunday, Nagajothi joined the DMK camp, and on the following day, AIADMK Krishnagiri east district secretary and Krishnagiri MLA K Ashok Kumar, Krishnagiri AIADMK town secretary PNA Kesavan, along with AIADMK cadres, staged a demonstration against Krishnagiri DMK, stating that the AIADMK councillor was allegedly kidnapped by DMK councillors.