Four held for trafficking TN man to Myanmar cyber scam hubs

CHENNAI: The state cybercrime wing has arrested four men on charges of trafficking a local youth to organised cyber scam compounds in Myanmar. The arrests were made under Operation Blue Triangle, launched after 35 Tamilians were found among 465 Indians repatriated earlier this month from Myanmar’s KK Park, a notorious cyber fraud hub in the border town of Myawaddy.

The operation followed a raid by the Myanmar army that uncovered large-scale human trafficking and online fraud networks run by international syndicates. The suspects - Manavaalan (35), Rajkumar (36), Deepak Dona (27), and Jovin Abishek Rajan (28) - hail from Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Cuddalore districts.

The police said they acted as local recruitment agents for global cybercrime gangs, and played a key role in establishing a fake company named DIY inside KK Park. The firm was allegedly involved in scams such as fake investments and digital arrests, in collaboration with Malaysian handlers. Investigations revealed that the four trafficked at least 18 victims from Tamil Nadu, luring them with false promises of high-paying IT or typing jobs abroad.

Victims were asked to travel to Thailand on tourist visas and were later smuggled through forests and rivers into rebel-controlled regions of Myanmar. Once inside compounds like KK Park, their passports were seized, forced to work under surveillance, and subjected to violence if they failed to meet scam targets.

The accused have been booked for human trafficking, abduction and related offences, punishable with life imprisonment.