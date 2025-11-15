Day after landing on highway, training aircraft dismantled, sent for inspection

TIRUCHY: The single-engine training aircraft that made an emergency landing on the Tiruchy-Pudukkottai national highway near Keeranur in Pudukkottai district on Thursday was dismantled and taken back by its private operator to Salem on Friday for a thorough technical examination.

The Cessna aircraft, operated by the Salem-based Ekvir Flying Club, was loaded onto a truck after dismantling its wings and a few other components.

Tiruchy international airport Director SS Raju told TNIE that officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) carried out a preliminary inspection on Friday and also questioned the pilot and trainee involved in the emergency landing.

“From the airport’s side, the transcription tape recording the communication between the cockpit crew and the ATC (Air Traffic Control) during the emergency has been handed over. As part of the inquiry, engine oil samples and other necessary evidence were also collected,” he said.

A senior Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said action would be taken against the flying club if any lapse in maintenance was established.

“If no fault is found, the incident will be treated as a learning exercise, and guidelines will be issued to prevent such incidents,” official added.

The aircraft had been on a routine Salem-Karaikudi training sortie when it is suspected to have suffered engine failure mid-air. With limited time to respond, the trainee pilot and instructor opted to land on the NH. Both escaped unhurt.