Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says Bihar election result "lessons for everyone"

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin said that Bihar elections were lessons for everyone, adding that the election outcomes reflect "welfare delivery, social and ideological ideological coalitions, clear political messaging" among others.

In his post on social media, he congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his victory and "wished him well in fulfilling the expectations of the people of Bihar." He also appreciated RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for "his tireless campaign."

While saying that the election outcomes reflect welfare delivery, social and ideological coalitions, clear political messaging, and dedicated management until the last vote is polled, he said, "The leaders of the INDIA bloc are seasoned politicians capable of reading the message and planning strategically to address emerging challenges."

He further said, "The result of the Bihar Assembly election does not whitewash the misdeeds and reckless actions of the ECI. The reputation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) was at its lowest point."

He added, "The citizens of this country deserve a stronger and more impartial ECI, whose conduct of polls should inspire confidence even among those who do not win."