Second accused in Devadhanam temple double murder case arrested from Rajapalayam

VIRUDHANAGAR: Nine days after two watchmen were murdered for gain at an ancient HR and CE temple in Devadhanam, the Seithur police arrested the second accused, Muniyandi (40), near the Rajapalayam railway station on Wednesday late evening and recovered cash and jewellery from him.

According to police sources, Muniyandi had been on the run since the incident happened on November 10. During the arrest, the police seized a machete, a cellphone, 12.8 grams of gold-plated ornaments, 79.9 grams of silver ornaments, and Rs 5,200. When he attempted to flee from the police, he slipped and sustained injuries. He received medical treatment and was later remanded in judicial custody.

The murders occurred on the night of November 10 at the Nachadai Thavirtharuliya Swami Temple, where Nagaraj (25) and Muniyandi allegedly killed watchmen R. Pechi Muthu (54) and S. Sankara Pandian (69) and escaped with cash and silver ornaments. Following a complaint from an HR and CE official, the Seithur police registered a case and launched an investigation. Based on evidence collected from the crime scene, police identified Nagaraj and Muniyandi as the suspects.

The next day, police arrested Nagaraj, who had been absconding. He was taken by a team from Seithur Police Station to a location about seven kilometres from the temple, where he had reportedly hidden the murder weapons and stolen silver ornaments.

At the spot, Nagaraj allegedly attacked SI Kottayappasami with one of the weapons in an attempt to escape. Inspector Ramesh Kannan subsequently shot him in the right leg, below the knee, before he was secured. Both Nagaraj and the injured SI were admitted to the Rajapalayam Government Hospital for treatment. After recovery, the accused was remanded under judicial custody.