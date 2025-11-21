SC’s opinion on Governors' opinion may not affect two-judge ruling on 10 TN bills

CHENNAI: The “opinion” provided by the five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on the Presidential Reference regarding the powers of Governors and the President regarding assent for bills will not affect the earlier judgment of a two-judge bench of the court that granted “deemed assent” to 10 TN Bills that faced prolonged delays from Governor R N Ravi, at least two senior counsels and a retired judge told TNIE.

With TN’s challenge of the interim stay granted by a vacation bench of the Madras HC for nine of these bills from becoming operational coming up for hearing in the SC in December first week, the SC’s opinion assumes significance. It is noteworthy that during the previous hearing in this case, the centre had argued that the SC should wait for the Constitution bench’s opinion on the Presidential Reference.

Substantively, TN govt has won: Ex-HC judge

Justice K Chandru, retired judge of the Madras High Court, said the opinion provided by the SC in the Presidential reference is only “advisory in nature”. “So, the present view of the court cannot torpedo the earlier judicial order,” he said.

He said, contrary to the general perception that the views expressed by the Constitution bench on Thursday went against the Tamil Nadu government, he said 85% of the views were in favour of the state. “Substantively, the state government has won, but it might have lost procedurally,” he opined.

He said the Constitution says a timeline cannot be set for clearing the Bills, and the SC on Thursday made it clear that they were not ready to give their view in favour of what is not found in the Constitution.