Eggs served at govt school in Tamil Nadu after two weeks; noon meal organiser relieved

KRISHNAGIRI: Following a TNIE article on Sunday titled 'Eggs not supplied to Kadambakuttai govt school for 2 weeks', eggs were supplied to the school on Monday, and the noon meal organiser was changed to ensure proper egg and other dry ration supply to the school. The amount for two weeks without egg supply will be levied from the organiser.

On Sunday, TNIE carried a story about eggs not being supplied to a Panchayat Union Primary School (PUPS) at Kadambakuttai tribal village in Bettamugilalam panchayat of Denkanikottai taluk. Following this, the collector's PA (noon-meal), Arumugam, visited the Kelamangalam block development office on Monday for an enquiry.

Subsequently, Kadambakuttai noon meal organiser V Devarajamma, who also has a health issue, was relieved from additional work and another noon-meal organiser, Sandhya, from Bettamugilalam government high school, was given the additional charge for Kadambakuttai school.

Kelamangalam BDO C Murugan said, "During the enquiry, Kadambakuttai school noon-meal cook M Deivanai was questioned, and she confirmed that eggs had not reached the school for two weeks. Following this, the department has decided to recover the amount of eggs that were not supplied for two weeks from Devarajamma. We have also asked teachers to share pictures of noon meals being served in the school. On Monday, students were served eggs."

Kelamangalam block school education department officials assured to enquire with teachers who were on deputation, owing to which the issue went unreported, but on Monday, they were unavailable for comment.