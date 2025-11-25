TN politics is not regionalism, but Tamil 'exceptionalism': Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu politics is not regionalism, it is essentially Tamil "exceptionalism", which insists that Tamil is "distinct" from other languages, Governor R N Ravi has said.

"This Tamil exceptionalism is articulated by hatred against other languages, even those that belong to Dravidian family like Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It is not just Hindi," the governor said.

He also criticised that Tamil politicians do not really love Tamil, as they haven't done anything for the promotion of Tamil language or Tamil culture.

"The reality is that, every year, students are moving away from Tamil medium to English medium. The number of students pursuing their studies in Tamil is declining steadily and steeply," he said in an interview to a TV channel.

Ravi said the Tamil Nadu government has given "zero budget for research" in Tamil language and culture.

"There are over 11 lakh palm leaves manuscripts rotting in the state archive. No money is allotted for their preservation," he pointed out.