Congress leader Saleem Ahmed in Chennai to select district presidents in TN ahead of 2026 Assembly polls

Senior Congress leader A Saleem Ahmed visited Chennai to select district presidents ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled to take place in 2026.

Ahmed asserted that district presidents will be appointed after consulting every worker. He said that district presidents in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Telangana and Uttarakhand have already been appointed.

He said that the procedure is underway in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.