Rare cyclone in Strait of Malacca, but no impact on TN; IMD warns of heavy rains from strengthening Bay system

CHENNAI: A historic cyclonic development has unfolded far to the east of Tamil Nadu, even as the meteorologists made it clear that Cyclone Senyar—the rare system over the Strait of Malacca—will have no impact on Tamil Nadu’s weather.

Instead, rainfall over the State in the coming days will be driven entirely by a separate, intensifying low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, closer to Sri Lanka.

This low-pressure area near Southeast Sri Lanka, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said, strengthened into a well-marked system early on Wednesday and is likely to intensify into a depression within 24 hours.

The system is expected to move north-northwest towards the North Tamil Nadu–Pondicherry coast during the subsequent 48 hours, bringing a surge of moisture over the region.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Senyar, located over the Strait of Malacca, intensified early on Wednesday and crossed the northeast Indonesian coast with winds of 70–80 kmph. The system, however, remains more than 1,500 km away from Tamil Nadu and is tracking west-southwest with a forecast to curve back east and weaken thereafter.