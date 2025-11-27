AIADMK veteran Sengottaiyan joins Vijay's TVK in Chennai day after resigning as MLA

K. A. Sengottaiyan, expelled veteran of AIADMK formally joined actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday, a day after resigning as MLA from the Gobichettipalayam constituency.

Sengottaiyan’s induction is being seen as one of the most significant defections to TVK since its formation. On Wednesday, the nine-time MLA submitted his resignation letter to Assembly Speaker M. Appavu at the Secretariat.

Sengottaiyan openly rebelled against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on September 5, urging him to initiate measures to reinduct expelled leaders including former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala.

He had said it was imperative to bring back all expelled leaders to the AIADMK fold to prevent further electoral defeats. However, he was immediately stripped of his party posts as a disciplinary measure.

Soon after being expelled, Sengottaiyan had announced his intention to challenge the decision in court, calling the expulsion unconstitutional and authoritarian.

In his criticism of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), Sengottaiyan accused him of abandoning the founding ideals of the party icons and running the party with dictatorial authority.

With this switch, Sengottaiyan bolsters TVK’s political heft well ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.