Cyclone Ditwah: Puducherry declares night-shift leave, early liquor shop closure as heavy rain continues

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry recorded steady rainfall on Saturday, with the Meteorological Department reporting 41.8 mm of rain in urban areas between 8.30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
According to official figures, the Thirukanur region received 17 mm of rain, Patukannu recorded 21 mm, while Pangur experienced a significantly higher downpour of 55 mm.
In view of the persistent heavy rain, District Collector A. Kulothungan on Saturday announced night-shift leave for employees working in factories across Puducherry. The measure aims to ensure the safety of workers amid continuing adverse weather conditions.
District Collector A. Kulothungan also ordered all liquor outlets in the Puducherry region to close at 8 p.m. on Saturday as ‘Cyclone Ditwah’ brings heavy rain and disrupts normal life.
The order, issued in the interest of public safety, covers all liquor shops, including IMFL outlets, arrack shops, hotel- and restaurant-based tourist liquor shops, and other licensed establishments. Authorities said the measure was necessary due to the worsening weather conditions and potential risks to the public.
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Saturday said all departments in Puducherry have taken comprehensive precautionary measures to handle the impact of ‘Cyclone Ditwah’, even as continuous rain persists across the region.
Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said the District Collector has been inspecting vulnerable areas and ensuring that relief efforts are in place. In Karaikal, food has allegedly been supplied to all villages, while MLAs have been instructed to provide food and assistance to residents in waterlogged localities.
In Puducherry town, drains in areas such as Rainbow Nagar and Krishna Nagar have been cleared to prevent water stagnation. Additional electric motors have been deployed to pump out excess water, and government officials have been directed to work round-the-clock to manage the situation.