Cyclone Ditwah: Puducherry declares night-shift leave, early liquor shop closure as heavy rain continues

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry recorded steady rainfall on Saturday, with the Meteorological Department reporting 41.8 mm of rain in urban areas between 8.30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

According to official figures, the Thirukanur region received 17 mm of rain, Patukannu recorded 21 mm, while Pangur experienced a significantly higher downpour of 55 mm.

In view of the persistent heavy rain, District Collector A. Kulothungan on Saturday announced night-shift leave for employees working in factories across Puducherry. The measure aims to ensure the safety of workers amid continuing adverse weather conditions.

District Collector A. Kulothungan also ordered all liquor outlets in the Puducherry region to close at 8 p.m. on Saturday as ‘Cyclone Ditwah’ brings heavy rain and disrupts normal life.

The order, issued in the interest of public safety, covers all liquor shops, including IMFL outlets, arrack shops, hotel- and restaurant-based tourist liquor shops, and other licensed establishments. Authorities said the measure was necessary due to the worsening weather conditions and potential risks to the public.