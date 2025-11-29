Not fair for Centre to turn deaf ear to Tamil Nadu's concerns, says CM Stalin at DMK parliamentarians' meet

The meet condemned the Centre for neglecting the State's rights and for sidelining TN over fund allocations. It pressed for immediate approval of the Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects. It also urged the Parliament to approve the approval of the Kalaignar University Bill.

Stressing on the farmers' welfare, the meet sought to increase the permissible moisture limit for paddy procurement to 22 per cent and protect the farmers' interest under the fortified rice distribution scheme.

It also urged the Centre to stop its interference in education and release the Rs 3548.22 crore Samagra Shiksha funds. It urged for release of Rs 1290 crore MGNREGA funds as well.

One of the key resolutions was to ensure workers' rights, making sure that the four Labour Codes do not dilute the rights entitled to them. The meeting also aimed at securing Tamil fishermen's traditional rights.