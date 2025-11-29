Not fair for Centre to turn deaf ear to Tamil Nadu's concerns, says CM Stalin at DMK parliamentarians' meet

DMK Parliamentarians met at Anna Arivalayam under the chairmanship of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Saturday to pass several resolutions focused on the State's autonomy, farmers' welfare, workers' rights, among many others.
CM MK Stalin, in an X post, expressed that it was not fair for the Centre to turn a deaf ear to Tamil Nadu's needs and concerns, even when they were presented through letters, in-person petitions, and legislative assembly resolutions.
"No one with a conscience would accept the betrayal of Tamil Nadu, a state that contributes high tax revenue. It is despite your (Centre's) deceptions that we have achieved 11.19 per cent economic growth in the country," he stated.
"We will not cower; we will stand tall and walk with pride," he added.
He also added that the BJP government must respond to the representatives of the people of Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Parliament session.
The meet condemned the Centre for neglecting the State's rights and for sidelining TN over fund allocations. It pressed for immediate approval of the Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects. It also urged the Parliament to approve the approval of the Kalaignar University Bill.
Stressing on the farmers' welfare, the meet sought to increase the permissible moisture limit for paddy procurement to 22 per cent and protect the farmers' interest under the fortified rice distribution scheme.
It also urged the Centre to stop its interference in education and release the Rs 3548.22 crore Samagra Shiksha funds. It urged for release of Rs 1290 crore MGNREGA funds as well.
One of the key resolutions was to ensure workers' rights, making sure that the four Labour Codes do not dilute the rights entitled to them. The meeting also aimed at securing Tamil fishermen's traditional rights.