Cyclone Ditwah weakens into deep depression: Met Office

CHENNAI: Cyclone Ditwah got weakened into a deep depression and the weather system would be centred over southwest Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 20 km from the coasts of North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry by morning of December 1, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

In an update, the weather office said the Cyclone Ditwah is located about 80 km east of Cuddalore, 130 km northeast of Karaikal, 90 km east southeast of Puducherry, 180 km northeast of Vedaranyam and 140 km southeast of Chennai.

"The minimum distance of the centre of the cyclone from north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts is about 80 km. It is very likely to move nearly northwards parallel to North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and weaken into a depression around morning of tomorrow (December 1)" the bulletin issued by the Met office late on Sunday night said.

"The cyclone is moving at a speed of 5 kmph and the system would be centred over southwest Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 40 km and 20 km from the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by the morning of tomorrow, December 1", the bulletin said.

The system is being monitored by the Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) at Karaikal and Chennai, it added.

Private weather bloggers said Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Ranipet districts may have some rains as the cyclone moves closer to Chennai later at night.

"Some clouding is expected to come back at night to tomorrow morning. The cyclone may bring in some more rains before fizzling out in open sea," they said.

Earlier, sharp showers triggered by the Cyclone continued to lash several parts of Tamil Nadu, while three persons have been killed in rain-related deaths, the state government said.