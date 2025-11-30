Cyclone Ditwah weakens, moves north along Tamil Nadu coast; Chennai may see rain revival today

CHENNAI: Cyclonic Storm Ditwah -- over the southwest Bay of Bengal -- continued to lose strength on Sunday, even as it tracked almost directly north, running parallel to the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), in its latest update, said the system slowed to 7 kmph over the past six hours and remained positioned over the same region.

It was centred about 90 km east-northeast of Karaikal, 120 km northeast of Vedaranniyam, 130 km southeast of Puducherry, 170 km north-northeast of Jaffna and 220 km south-southeast of Chennai.