'Raj Bhavan to Lok Bhavan': Change in mindset more important than change in name, slams TN CM Stalin

Following the Union Home Ministry’s notification issued on November 25, 2025, instructing all Raj Bhavans to be renamed as Lok Bhavan and all Raj Niwas to be renamed as Lok Niwas across the country, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Sunday made a 'scathing remark' over the move in an X post.

He expressed that changing the name is less important than changing the mindset and noted that only legislative assemblies are a people's forum.

In a veiled attack at the Centre, he asked, "For the people who do not respect the legislative assemblies, is changing the name of Raj Bhavan as 'People's Palace' an act of eyewash?"

He added that respecting the governments elected by the people and the Legislative Assemblies that fulfil the people's will is the need of the hour.

He also reminded that this move is 'too' unnecessary, if there is no change in thought and action.