Ennore accident: Case filed against BHEL sub-contractor

CHENNAI: The Avadi Police has booked a case against the staff of Metalkarma Engineering Technologies, a sub-contractor of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), for allegedly causing death by rash or negligent act and punishment for endangering human life. following the tragic accident at the Ennore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) thermal power project in Voyalur, near Ponneri in Tiruvallur district, that killed nine workers from Assam.

A portion of a space frame being erected for the roof of a coal-handling shed at the site caused the death on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the state government had arranged for sending the mortal remains of the nine workers to Assam by air on Wednesday after postmortem. One injured worker is recuperating at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, sources said.

Speaking to TNIE, TNEB chairman J Radhakrishnan said as per the instructions of the state government, a team of TNEB officials has gone to Assam to meet with the families of the deceased workers. Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the bereaved families while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an ex-gratia of RS 2 lakh each.

On Wednesday, Electricity Minister SS Sivasankar visited the site along with Radhakrishnan and other senior officials to take stock of the situation.

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) said all construction activities at the project site have been suspended until safety clearance is given. “Officials from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) will inspect the spot and issue a safety certificate. Only then can work resume,” the official said.