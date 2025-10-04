Accountability for tragic Karur incident will be ensured at all levels, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday assured the people of Tamil Nadu that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted in accordance with the Madras High Court's orders, will reveal the entire truth about the Karur tragedy.

He said that the accountability for the loss of lives will be fixed at all levels.

In a post on the X handle, the CM said Tamil Nadu, which has been a pioneer in many aspects, will also lead the country in preventing accidents due to crowds.

"A complete Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be devised (for preventing any mishaps at public events), in consultation with all experts from various departments, political parties, activists and the public. This will become a model not only for Tamil Nadu but also for the whole of India to follow," he added.

Pointing out that the State government is treating all the observations and directions issued by the HC regarding the Karur tragedy with the utmost seriousness, the CM said, "We are all deeply shaken by the sorrow due to the loss of lives in Karur. I am anguished at the sight of the tears of every family grieving the loss of their loved ones."

The CM also called upon everyone to move towards a long-term solution to prevent loss of lives like the Karur incident, without blaming each other with political motives.

"I welcome everyone’s ideas and suggestions in this collective endeavour. Every life is precious. Let us unite to protect our people’s lives and to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again in Tamil Nadu or anywhere in the country,"